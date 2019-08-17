Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lowered Its Position by $3.75 Million; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Cantillon Capital Management Cut Stake

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 9,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409.98M, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.81. About 878,403 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 2,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 5,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 25/04/2018 – NYSE TO REMEDIATE CONFIGURATION OF AMZN, BKNG, GOOG TONIGHT; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,158 shares to 103,800 shares, valued at $11.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mi reported 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2.46 million are owned by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd. Green Valley Limited Company reported 139,253 shares. Beddow Cap Mgmt owns 273 shares. Oppenheimer Company invested in 1.65% or 34,657 shares. Cullinan holds 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,513 shares. Cadence Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 191 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 10.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 482 shares. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 54,458 shares. Twin Inc stated it has 27,936 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 601 shares. Legacy Private Trust stated it has 3,589 shares. 4,535 are held by United Asset Strategies. 1,474 are owned by Cypress Capital Group Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

