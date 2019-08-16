Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Athena Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Cut Holding by $408,000

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 11, GOING TO INCREASE PRICE OF U.S. ANNUAL PLAN FROM $99 TO $119 FOR NEW MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 106,805 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 118,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.63M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 29/03/2018 – INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE – INDIABULLS PROPERTIES PVT LTD, INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE CO PVT LTD HAVE BECOME 50:50 JV OF CO AND BLACKSTONE; 21/03/2018 – OnTheGroundNews.ca: Blackstone, Thomson Reuters weighing Tradeweb IPO, sale: sources: Tradeweb, now majority owned by Thomson; 24/05/2018 – THOMSON REUTERS – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO USE $9 BLN-$10 BLN OF ESTIMATED $17 BLN OF GROSS PROCEEDS OF BLACKSTONE DEAL TO RETURN CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Cirsa’s Ratings For Downgrade Following Blackstone Acquisition Announcement; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic EPS 65c; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest; 15/05/2018 – Operations of Blackstone-Backed International Market Centers Include High Point Market

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 2,128 shares to 36,494 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 9,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Adage Partners Gru Ltd has invested 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sterling Capital Ltd Liability holds 20,857 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Co owns 460 shares. Signalpoint Asset Llc holds 1.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,687 shares. Smith Asset Management Group LP has invested 2.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iron Financial Ltd Liability Corp owns 749 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Hemenway Trust Com Limited Liability Com has invested 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sns Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.15% stake. Central Securities Corporation has 13,000 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs LP accumulated 1.26% or 359,431 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company holds 631,102 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Security Natl Tru owns 1.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,240 shares. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Com holds 0.37% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 1.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shoker Investment Counsel has invested 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust has 13,751 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 80,400 are held by Beach Inv Counsel Pa. Family Mngmt has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Rothschild Invest Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,867 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.07% stake. Riverpark Lc has invested 2.44% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 22,345 shares. 8.39M are held by Natixis. Northeast Investment, Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,435 shares. Bowen Hanes & Company owns 270,750 shares. 16,393 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York reported 29,345 shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs Inc accumulated 59,600 shares. American Com Tx accumulated 53,155 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11 million for 20.01 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.