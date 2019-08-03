Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Upped by E&G Advisors Lp; Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding as Share Price Rose

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Amazon warehouse workers skip bathroom breaks to keep their jobs, says report. Via @verge:; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search going forward, following shareholder complaints about the company’s lack of diversity; 16/05/2018 – NBC Chicago: Amazon has finished visiting the 20 contenders for its new HQ

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 116,702 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 119,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,484 shares to 115,979 shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,036 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Qci Asset Management Ny holds 18,439 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 23,817 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment invested in 0.05% or 45 shares. 19,307 were reported by Middleton & Inc Ma. Shelton Cap reported 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grisanti Management Limited Liability holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,138 shares. Philadelphia owns 1,141 shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt Holding Ltd reported 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tokio Marine Asset Company accumulated 14,910 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 547,229 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Arvest Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 459 shares. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 2,380 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,195 were accumulated by Wms Prtnrs Limited Company. Paragon Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). James has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 39 shares. Sumitomo Life invested 0.64% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Edge Wealth Management Limited has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Foster & Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 24,634 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tcw Group Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 45,131 shares. Td Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 20 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp holds 38,612 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 52,983 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 389,208 shares. Howland Lc invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Burke And Herbert Bank And Tru Co has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,280 shares to 132,666 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 6,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.