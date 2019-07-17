Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Raised by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Two Sigma Securities Has Cut Stake by $23.62 Million

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 95.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 123,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 129,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $215.52. About 5.04 million shares traded or 115.20% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to call for special UK visa waiver for workers after Brexit; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Neal: Neal Questions Ted Goldman at Select Committee on Multiemployer Pensions Hearing; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs just made its first crypto hire to explore a potential bitcoin trading desk; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs; Harvey Schwartz to retire; 23/05/2018 – Halozyme at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/05/2018 – GSO IS SAID TO BE BUYER OF GOLDMAN POSITION IN HOVNANIAN CDS; 21/05/2018 – Goldman’s chief economist sees the deficit ballooning to over $2 trillion, or 7% of GDP by 2028, saying the country’s fiscal outlook “is not good.”; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – BANKINTER SA BKT.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.9 EUROS FROM 7.65 EUROS

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.85 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios; 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “11 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wall Street slips as bank earnings, Trump trade comments weigh – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Ltd holds 0.23% or 1.70M shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com owns 2.09 million shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Advisors has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Com has invested 0.39% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Schroder Inv Management Grp Incorporated holds 513,615 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 0.15% or 84,506 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.13% or 75,320 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 589,213 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Management Lc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 335,592 shares. 64,423 are owned by Bridgewater Associate Lp. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co invested in 17,067 shares or 0.23% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Essex Inc has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Park Avenue Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 1,364 shares. 22,682 are owned by Soros Fund Mgmt Lc.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 48,861 shares to 60,761 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (Call) (EWZ) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (Call) (NYSE:PEP).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 250,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $77.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).