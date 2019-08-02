Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Raised by Cypress Asset Management Inc; D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Its Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Holding by $1.60 Million; Share Price Declined

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 283 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, up from 3,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $36.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.47. About 4.32 million shares traded or 11.66% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – In Europe, Amazon.com Remains Out of Fashion; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Service First Launched Last Month in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach, Va; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 5.59 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 62,258 shares. Proshare Ltd Company owns 26,595 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 15,653 shares. 28,400 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Ancora Advisors Limited reported 1.65 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 121,028 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 83,783 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Art Limited Com accumulated 318,068 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 212,964 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division accumulated 157 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Blackrock invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Kempen Management Nv holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 305,000 shares.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.17M for 7.01 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Options Market Braces for Big BBBY Earnings Reaction – Schaeffers Research” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/11/2019: BBBY, WBA, CVS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond Boosted By Activist Battle, Analyst Upgrade – Benzinga” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Omits Key Positions to Boost Savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability has invested 1.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). General American Co owns 18,000 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Altimeter Management Lp reported 8,000 shares. National Asset Management owns 10,348 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Monetta Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 5,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 1.24 million shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Ca holds 169 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Principal Inc accumulated 1.47% or 886,554 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4,665 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Filament Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 681 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co invested in 2,970 shares or 1% of the stock.