Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Raised by Cadinha & Co Llc; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Upped Holding

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 2,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,046 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, up from 3,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 13.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business accumulated 10,580 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sfmg Ltd Liability holds 0.87% or 51,119 shares. Capital Advisors Ok holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,458 shares. Barr E S & holds 10,008 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 54,532 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc stated it has 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srs Invest Mgmt Lc holds 5.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.97M shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Condor Management stated it has 50,443 shares. 10 accumulated 2.95% or 116,449 shares. 41,500 were accumulated by Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 137,921 shares. Lincoln accumulated 72,392 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory accumulated 3.29M shares. Alaska Permanent Capital Mngmt reported 2,467 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 95,800 shares to 82,678 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,469 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Broadcom and Apple Sign New Deal, Microsoft Hits All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 20, 2019 : MSFT, FAST, QQQ, BBVA, AMCR, GE, T, FDC, PFE, CSX, AMD, CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT) by 3,299 shares to 280,646 shares, valued at $35.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,015 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 122,866 shares. Hengehold Capital Ltd holds 0.15% or 352 shares. Horrell owns 43 shares. Edgemoor Invest, Maryland-based fund reported 460 shares. Ledyard State Bank stated it has 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.13% stake. Callahan Ltd Liability Co reported 3,113 shares stake. Naples Global Ltd Liability Company holds 1,089 shares. Grisanti Mgmt Lc has invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Founders Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 142,667 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability invested in 536 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 2,781 shares. Bender Robert & Associate reported 7.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakworth accumulated 1,748 shares.