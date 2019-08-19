Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Private Bank & Trust Co; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Farmers & Merchants Investments Raised Holding by $382,494 as Market Valuation Declined

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 9,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 220,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, up from 211,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 28.47M shares traded or 10.24% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 409 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 4,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is Now Available Exclusively on Audible; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 7,322 shares to 34,267 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWP) by 2,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,752 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,061 shares to 67,754 shares, valued at $16.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,360 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).