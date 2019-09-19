Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Optimum Investment Advisors; P-A-W Capital Has Trimmed Chegg (CHGG) Position by $760,000

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 54,737 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 207 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, up from 2,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $9.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1827. About 221,545 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Gartner, Exits Amazon; 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Grp Inc Inc owns 73,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And holds 0.29% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 2.34M shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 194,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Stephens Ar holds 1,781 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited owns 0.39% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 164,551 shares. Avalon Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 116,500 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 0.14% or 72,405 shares in its portfolio. Ranger Inv Mngmt Lp reported 431,841 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 6.75M shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Group reported 0% stake. Baillie Gifford And Com accumulated 12.47 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 4.62 million shares. Raymond James Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 35,568 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vote to bring Chegg Music 101 with YUNGBLUD to your school – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Chegg urges businesses, elected officials, and universities, to work together to reduce the devastating impact of student debt – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Could Triple Their Money on Chegg Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 23, 2019.