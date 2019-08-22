Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Kingdon Capital Management Llc; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Howard Hughes Medical Institute Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 3,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.99M, up from 10,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $6.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.62. About 1.85M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR PLANS TO CLOSE THE VAST MAJORITY OF ITS DATACENTERS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about Amazon, according to a report from Axios; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $281.01. About 2.01 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 131,830 shares to 231,794 shares, valued at $20.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 71,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,494 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 236 shares. Apriem Advisors reported 5,017 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm reported 12,758 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Ghp owns 256 shares. Wharton Business Gru Limited Co invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,828 shares. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 1.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beach Inv Management Ltd stated it has 3.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Green Valley Ltd Liability Corporation reported 139,253 shares. Portland Global Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 447 shares. Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 300 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 43,263 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 59,043 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Lc, California-based fund reported 16,446 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp Inc reported 1.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd invested in 0.36% or 10,704 shares. Trust Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Westpac holds 234,068 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Ptnrs owns 5,673 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 0.3% or 30,571 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vestor Cap Lc has invested 2.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). M&T Fincl Bank Corp invested 0.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 326,040 shares. Legacy Private Trust reported 0.81% stake. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Company holds 62,059 shares or 3.43% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc accumulated 1.82M shares. Chilton Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% stake.