Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder 13D Management Boosted Position by $862,215

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22 million, up from 28,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $9.29 during the last trading session, reaching $752.56. About 289,166 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Brooklyn rats are getting huge by feasting on Chipotle: neighbors; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $17.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1992.03. About 2.56 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 13,017 shares to 28,370 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 84,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,432 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sentinel Tru Lba owns 240 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.49% or 621 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) reported 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3.32M shares. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 120 shares. 15,207 were accumulated by Sta Wealth Mgmt Llc. Guardian Ltd Partnership invested in 0.14% or 547 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bahl Gaynor reported 1,150 shares stake. Kessler Gp Lc reported 2.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) reported 5,542 shares. Regal Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 1,758 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited owns 53,906 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 34 were accumulated by Contravisory Investment Mngmt.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pick-Up: Peace Of Mind In The Supply Chain; What Amazon Does And What It Doesn’t – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Almost 40% of Amazon Workers Want a Union – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Limited Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 70 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 48,200 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Telemus Capital Lc has invested 0.09% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). First Allied Advisory Serv reported 317 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 238 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 6,100 shares. Garde Cap Inc holds 0.11% or 886 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.03% stake. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 716,351 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc reported 335 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital Advsrs Lc holds 10 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.18% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Chipotle, Starbucks, McDonald’s & more – CNBC” on June 25, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Record Highs On Horizon For Chipotle Stock – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Downgrading Chipotle On Sky-High Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Bill Ackman’s Entire Portfolio Posts Gains for First 7 Months – GuruFocus.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. Shares for $58.09 million were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Thursday, June 27.