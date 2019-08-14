Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc; As Fair Isaac Com (FICO) Share Value Rose, Sawgrass Asset Management Increased by $1.32 Million Its Position

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp Com (FICO) by 115.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 4,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 9,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 4,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $10.4 during the last trading session, reaching $326.93. About 518,141 shares traded or 141.35% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 3,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 111,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.26 million, up from 108,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.52M shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 210,070 shares to 150,810 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,124 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New Com (NYSE:CHE) by 4,220 shares to 935 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caci International Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) by 5,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,410 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc Com New (NYSE:COO).