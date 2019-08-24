Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Glenview State Bank Trust; Td Asset Management Holds Stake in Metlife (MET)

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 134,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 3.21M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.86M, up from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 8.67 million shares traded or 78.08% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – INFORMATION REPORTS ON AMAZON MERCHANTS PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST; 15/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: AMAZON APPEARS TO FIND STRIP DISTRICT APPEALING; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13; 26/04/2018 – Amazon sales may jump this quarter – but an increase in spending may knock profits down; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MetLife (MET) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “MetLife (MET) Announces Mark Weinberger to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation has 1.02M shares. 8,144 are held by Leavell Mngmt Incorporated. Moneta Gp Invest Limited Co reported 0.03% stake. Jane Street Gp Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 142,455 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ironwood Lc has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 63,651 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 271,255 shares stake. Kistler reported 100 shares. Adirondack reported 9,361 shares stake. Windsor Capital Management Limited Company holds 11,896 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. South State has 43 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 2.52M shares. Northeast Consultants Inc accumulated 0.65% or 137,439 shares. One Management Lc holds 52,161 shares.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 49,765 shares to 187,667 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 81,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86M shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).