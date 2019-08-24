Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by E&G Advisors Lp; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by $352,250

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! TuneIn Announces TuneIn Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 610.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 70,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 81,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, up from 11,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO BANK ANALYST MIKE MAYO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 10/05/2018 – RBS DEAL POINTS TO LIGHTER TRUMP-ERA FINES FOR WELLS FARGO, UBS; 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IT’S ON TRACK TO SAVE $4B A YEAR BY END OF ’19; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DENIES CLAIMS AND ALLEGATIONS IN ACTION AND ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO AVOID COST AND DISRUPTION OF FURTHER LITIGATION; 15/03/2018 – Sloan Raise Shows Wells Fargo Still Lacks Accountability: Gadfly

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 6.05% or 15,216 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intll Sarl reported 4,810 shares stake. Bartlett & Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 536 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Retail Bank invested 3.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Diversified holds 3,265 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 2.2% stake. Alta Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 738 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Insight 2811 Inc accumulated 0.15% or 113 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research holds 318,620 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has 0.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,137 shares. Scharf Invs Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 3,200 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,025 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Investment has 518 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Lc stated it has 5.01M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based First Bankshares Of Newtown has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.74% or 279,375 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Forte Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv has invested 0.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). National Bank & Trust reported 11,746 shares. Oakworth holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,124 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs owns 94,067 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.5% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 6.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1.09 million were accumulated by Proshare Lc. Heartland Advsrs has 1.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 315,383 shares. Oregon-based Northside Capital Lc has invested 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Architects holds 550 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOE) by 62,260 shares to 2,521 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend (DON) by 6,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,791 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Value Etf (SCHV).