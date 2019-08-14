Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Cypress Funds Llc; As Incyte (INCY) Share Price Rose, Sector Gamma As Has Decreased Holding

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $56.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.21. About 3.77M shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 75,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 261,293 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.47M, down from 336,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.4. About 819,827 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 06/04/2018 – NewLink eviscerated today on $INCY setback. -45%, trading at just a fraction of its high; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Act

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.29% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Citadel Advsr Lc reported 501,813 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc accumulated 7,060 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 125,000 shares. Intll reported 7.80M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 4,714 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Alps owns 4,746 shares. Pinnacle has 0.04% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Da Davidson Communications invested in 7,802 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dodge And Cox accumulated 4.26 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Shikiar Asset Mgmt holds 33,500 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). D E Shaw And stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 6,260 shares.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 44,200 shares to 379,777 shares, valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 83,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Financial Advsr has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,098 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,197 shares. Df Dent Company Inc holds 2.35% or 66,453 shares in its portfolio. Cahill Advsrs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 129 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 5,000 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.07% or 56 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa Incorporated owns 1,062 shares. Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 5,254 shares for 3.44% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 2.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Doliver Advsr LP has 0.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 765 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Chip Inc has invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 71 were accumulated by Barnett. 58,227 were reported by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc. Smith Asset Group Limited Partnership stated it has 49,634 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings.