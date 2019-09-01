Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Ci Investments Inc; Kempner Capital Management Boosted Mckesson (MCK) Position

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 44.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 25,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 82,267 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.50 million, up from 57,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team was in Newark, N.J. this week; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 1.33M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.34 million shares to 5.17 million shares, valued at $249.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions and 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42,067 shares to 42,042 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.