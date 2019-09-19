Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Chemung Canal Trust Company; Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Holding Maintained by Clearline Capital Lp

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 304 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, up from 2,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $8.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1825.99. About 1.61 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 63.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 353,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 910,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.20M, up from 556,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 347,930 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: 74% of Patients Received Second Admin of ZILRETTA Between Weeks 16 and 24; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 3,732 shares to 62,274 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 58,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,840 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $175,363 activity. $21,480 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D on Thursday, August 8. 2,500 shares were bought by Arkowitz David, worth $27,627 on Friday, May 31. $25,136 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was bought by Clayman Michael D..

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 306,610 shares to 22,873 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbon Black Inc by 148,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,564 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.