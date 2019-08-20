Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Carlson Capital Management; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Shareholder National Pension Service Upped Position

National Pension Service increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 12,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 342,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.40 million, up from 330,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 1.05M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Savings Bank N A owns 384 shares. Citigroup reported 648,192 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 4,405 shares. 1,343 are owned by Lifeplan Fin. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.6% stake. Fayez Sarofim owns 7,686 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora invested in 202 shares. Jump Trading Lc reported 2,837 shares stake. Illinois-based Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt Communication has invested 1.31% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 111,816 shares. Park Avenue Lc invested in 1,443 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.89% or 854,359 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.41% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 12,542 were reported by Gotham Asset Management Limited.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 319 were reported by Wooster Corthell Wealth. 146,120 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. New England Invest Retirement Group Inc accumulated 1.68% or 2,066 shares. 719 are held by Round Table Services Ltd Llc. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Corp accumulated 49,711 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.51% or 21,936 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Hawaii reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 1.45M shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Alley Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,668 shares. Concourse Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 8.19% or 4,557 shares. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 2,996 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schnieders Management Lc invested in 0.98% or 1,290 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 4,024 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. American State Bank reported 6,027 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

