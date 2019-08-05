Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Buckingham Asset Management Llc; Winslow Capital Management Raised Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp A (BABA) Stake by $409.04 Million

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, up from 7,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $63.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1759.63. About 3.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (BABA) by 86774.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410.52 million, up from 2,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $8.41 during the last trading session, reaching $152.59. About 21.10 million shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China

