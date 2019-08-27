Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Lifted by Wisconsin Capital Management Llc; Welch & Forbes Raised Its Position in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $2.85 Million as Stock Value Rose

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 1,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $19.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.41. About 1.60 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 16/03/2018 – ‘Financial Accounting with Odoo’ Book Climbs to #1 New Release on Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 10/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 133.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 124,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 217,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 93,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 555,426 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,305 shares to 204,929 shares, valued at $34.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 9,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,948 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Mngmt accumulated 13,158 shares. California-based Shelton Capital has invested 0.13% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 133,311 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Pggm Invs invested in 1.89 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Steel Prtnrs Lp reported 0.25% stake. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 2,130 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc stated it has 48 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has invested 0.05% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Holt Cap Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Cap LP holds 0.19% or 29,015 shares. Moreover, North Amer Management has 0.11% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 12,511 were accumulated by First Foundation Advsrs. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 43,723 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,500 are held by Qs Ltd Com. Amer Interest Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 178,699 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. 2.00 million The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares with value of $47.34M were bought by Welling Glenn W..

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Hain Celestial (HAIN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Patience Is Key With Hain Celestial – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Hain Celestial Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Date and Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for HAIN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris & Ca has 46,056 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Limited Company owns 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,113 shares. Moreover, Cetera Limited Company has 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Culbertson A N Com has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 219,553 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Services has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harbour Invest Llc reported 2,464 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 0.16% or 613 shares in its portfolio. Guild Inv Mgmt stated it has 348 shares. Hendley And has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,742 shares. Hardman Johnston Ltd has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 631,102 are held by Voya Invest Limited Com. Bragg Advsrs accumulated 0.75% or 3,225 shares.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.