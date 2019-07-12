Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Lifted by Wills Financial Group Inc; Amgeninc (AMGN) Holder Fayez Sarofim & Company Lowered Position as Share Price Declined

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 177 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 1,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $10.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2011.3. About 1.84M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Amgeninc (AMGN) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 4,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,196 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, down from 28,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Amgeninc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $175.36. About 2.45 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 12.21 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercardinc. (NYSE:MA) by 149,103 shares to 262,331 shares, valued at $61.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuserbuschinbevsa/Nvsponadr (NYSE:BUD) by 35,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 983,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizerinc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: HOOK,MDGS,ILMN – Nasdaq" on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Judge Rules Against Trump Proposal Forcing Pharma Companies To Disclose Drug Prices In Commercials – Benzinga" published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Health Care Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SGMO, PFE, ITCI, PRVL, JNJ, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq" on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: MDGS, HOOK, ILMN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq" published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 04, 2019.

