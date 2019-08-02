Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Lifted by Middleton & Co Inc; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Long Pond Capital LP Has Decreased by $105.32 Million Its Position

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, down from 14.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 6.21 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.38M, up from 18,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $43.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.21. About 3.08 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is launching an Echo Dot Kids Edition on May 9 that costs $79.99; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,436 shares to 33,578 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,198 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc owns 2.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,286 shares. Glaxis Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 5.46% stake. 492 were reported by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Verition Fund Lc reported 3,514 shares. Mairs Inc reported 616 shares stake. Dorsey Wright And Assoc invested in 0.63% or 1,470 shares. Altfest L J Inc invested in 1.17% or 43,947 shares. Washington Trust reported 29,042 shares. London Of Virginia owns 320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers Trust has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 173 shares. 7,480 are owned by Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Inc owns 151,910 shares. First Personal Fin Services owns 593 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 1.16% or 138,488 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital Limited holds 3.39% or 2,990 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 515,057 shares to 5.87M shares, valued at $181.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.56 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).