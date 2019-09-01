Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp; Yelp (YELP) Holder Prescott General Partners Trimmed Its Holding

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 5,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS; 12/03/2018 – The Indian Performing Right Society Collaborates With Amazon Prime Music in India; 15/03/2018 – ? Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided […]; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15 million, down from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 1.08M shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 21/05/2018 – Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder of Yelp, said the online review site “would have no shot” if it were being built today; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 08/05/2018 – Google Takes On Yelp by Adding Personalized Features to Maps; 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Mngmt invested in 2,786 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Hilltop holds 2,158 shares. Majedie Asset Management Limited invested in 0.45% or 3,574 shares. Utah-based Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited holds 76,102 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings invested in 399,434 shares or 3.18% of the stock. California-based Tcw Gp has invested 3.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Savant Capital Limited Com stated it has 4,484 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 248 shares. Kingdon Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 13,473 shares for 3.21% of their portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mngmt invested in 3.58% or 243,888 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,642 shares. Fairfield Bush owns 11,244 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested in 0.02% or 317 shares. Private Advsr Inc reported 1,091 shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 60,307 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $127.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 7,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,509 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

