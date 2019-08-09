Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Held by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp; Borgwarner (BWA) Stake Held by Shufro Rose & Co Llc

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.85 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $24.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1808.79. About 866,512 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 01/05/2018 – WS Development And PSP Investments Announce Major Office Lease With Amazon In Boston Seaport; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 66,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 406,214 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 339,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 362,956 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 865 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 100,501 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) holds 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 265 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 5,814 shares stake. Tiger Eye Limited Liability owns 9,103 shares for 3.94% of their portfolio. Planning Ltd Llc reported 1,932 shares. 721 are owned by Baystate Wealth Lc. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Columbus Circle has 2.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 48,826 shares. Marietta Inv Lc holds 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,712 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 58,227 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 7,545 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Whetstone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 11.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 1.80 million shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $107.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 101,228 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited has 6,541 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii accumulated 0.05% or 17,864 shares. Macquarie Group Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bluestein R H reported 0.01% stake. Minneapolis Port Grp Limited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 725,487 shares. Korea Corporation holds 45,314 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Everence Capital Management has 0.05% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cwm Ltd invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 24,352 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Management Limited has invested 0.33% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 884,029 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 107,620 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.82M shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 10,930 shares to 265,440 shares, valued at $13.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,503 shares, and cut its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC).