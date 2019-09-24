Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Held by Sonata Capital Group Inc; Strategic Global Advisors Lifted Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Rose

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 511.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 16,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,772 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, up from 3,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 11.31 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 13/04/2018 – Fitch: JPM Reports Record Quarter on Higher Volatility and Interest Rates; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.32M shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru has 3.63 million shares. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 5,140 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A invested 1.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nomura Holding Inc stated it has 162,176 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Company reported 3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hm Payson &, a Maine-based fund reported 549,833 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 163,961 shares stake. Moreover, Levin Cap Strategies Lp has 3.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hengehold Capital Ltd reported 0.55% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hendley And Incorporated has 70,969 shares for 3.72% of their portfolio. Moreover, Schulhoff & Inc has 3.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Bankshares accumulated 143,829 shares or 1.1% of the stock. North Star Asset holds 0.12% or 13,922 shares. Arvest National Bank & Trust Division invested in 222,249 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Steel names downgraded at J.P. Morgan on weak steel price outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $469.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,068 shares to 33,341 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 241,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,572 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $144.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Value (IJJ) by 2,000 shares to 16,230 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Et (IWO) by 6,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,409 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Gives Amazon the Cold Shoulder – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? Amazon’s Algo Gone Awry And More From in.site In Houston – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock — and Consider Never Selling – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.