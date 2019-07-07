Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Held by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Declined, Shareholder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Position

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.26% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 2.04M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2901% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video); 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 35,100 shares to 31,593 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT) by 53,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,400 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Layoffs hit Amazon gaming unit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Walmart’s Grocery Pickup Attracts a Different Class of Customers – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, NVCR, WGO – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FedEx Partners With Dollar General for Package Pickup and Drop-Off – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2019: TGT,AMZN,UNF,FTDR,GIS – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Com holds 16,446 shares. Prio Wealth Lp owns 25,575 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 194 shares. Trb Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 6,100 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio. America First Invest Advsr Lc invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Antipodean Advisors Ltd stated it has 3,650 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 248 shares. 180 were accumulated by Hillsdale. The Kansas-based Vantage Prns Limited Company has invested 5.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc invested in 0.43% or 5,519 shares. 103 were accumulated by Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Kentucky-based Cullinan Associates has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Godsey Gibb Assocs invested in 0.19% or 709 shares. The Oregon-based Vision has invested 3.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Linscomb And Williams holds 0.4% or 2,647 shares in its portfolio.