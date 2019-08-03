Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Held by Samlyn Capital Llc; Ion Asset Management LTD Cut Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding by $48.90 Million as Stock Declined

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $111.38. About 702,100 shares traded or 13.64% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 6,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 57,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.29 million, up from 51,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia Probably Can’t Keep This Promise, But The Shares Are A Buy Anyway – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mellanox Is ‘Underappreciated,’ BofA Says In Bullish Initiation – Benzinga” published on October 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Sell-Off On M&A Noise Is An Opportunity With Mellanox – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Unfortunately, Nvidia Stock Wonâ€™t Be Going Anywhere for Awhile – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Sparks Rumors to Beat Rivals in Mellanox Buyout Race – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33 million for 21.09 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.39% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 53,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 112,815 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 19,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 196,820 shares. 100 are owned by Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd. Legal And General Group Pcl owns 26,863 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na accumulated 3,313 shares. Moore Mngmt Lp invested in 0.15% or 42,000 shares. Bessemer holds 64 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt accumulated 42,600 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 255,669 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Axa reported 96,052 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Tn accumulated 0% or 200 shares.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by SANGHI STEVE, worth $2.21 million on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shopify Stock: Headed to $350? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Antitrust Insurance For Amazon – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 131 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 45 are held by Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors. Howland Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,434 shares. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership owns 15,408 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. 200 are owned by Adi Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Limited, Japan-based fund reported 91,886 shares. Montag A And Associates owns 9,551 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.26% or 319 shares. Guild Invest has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has 4.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,659 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel owns 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 582 shares. Tanaka Cap Inc reported 604 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv reported 2,699 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Aldebaran Fincl has invested 4.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).