Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Held by Moreno Evelyn V; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Position Has Upped by Glazer Capital Llc

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 446,894 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 196 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 3,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?; 24/05/2018 – Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dana Gruen, Quad’s Deputy General Counsel, Recognized for Outstanding Leadership in Employment Law – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 06/21: (AXGT) (MBIO) (OCUL) (WORK) (ANAB) (LKSD) (PTN) (BYND) – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Quad Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 37,717 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forum Merger Ii Corp by 297,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,542 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Fin Acquisition Corp.

