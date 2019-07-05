Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Held by Monroe Bank & Trust; Marsh & Mclennan Company (MMC) Holder Tradition Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $636,027 as Share Price Rose

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1937.26. About 1.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (MMC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 6,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,327 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 68,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $102.35. About 575,205 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 3,820 shares to 42,220 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,259 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Gilbert E Scott sold $8.09 million worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 89,789 shares.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 6,030 shares to 26,679 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 23,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

