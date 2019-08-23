Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Held by First National Trust Co; Coldstream Capital Management Boosted Stake in Lennox Intl (LII) by $990,792 as Share Value Declined

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 370.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 3,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 4,767 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 1,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $256.58. About 283,372 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 449 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,056 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, up from 7,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 15/05/2018 – Amazon had been very much against the tax from the start – even freezing one of its big construction projects in Seattle as it waited to see if the tax passed. 3/; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures; 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: SOMEWHAT OF A MONOPSONY SITUATION WITH AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,715 shares to 14,320 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 1,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,572 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,012 shares to 17,088 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 32,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,227 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).