Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Held by E&G Advisors Lp; Holder Antipodean Advisors Has Increased Medicines Co (MDCO) Position

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $35.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1987.74. About 3.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN announces it will raise Prime subscriptions by 20%; 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 24/04/2018 – Amazon in talks to buy Evine Live TV-shopping channel, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 22/03/2018 – $CCIH fwiw the ChinaCache on Amazon AWS news from yesterday is indeed new. This PR titled “ChinaCache Launches CDN Solution on AWS Marketplace” was disseminated on March 20 in China but not the US; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 658,710 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has risen 4.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 27/03/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 06/05/2018 – CHINA MAY LOWER IMPORT TARIFF ON SOME FOOD, MEDICINES: DAILY; 19/04/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Governance Board Appoints Charles Gore as New MPP Executive Director; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 26/04/2018 – Quality Cancer Care: Not Just a Matter of Anti-cancer Medicines; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO. NAMES CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI CFO AS O’CONNOR RETIRES; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 27/03/2018 – Medicines Co. Names Christopher Visioli Finance Chief, Effective Immediately

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inr Advisory Serv Ltd Company holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 265,829 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,735 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Ashford Capital Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Graybill Bartz & Associate Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 135 shares. Psagot Invest House stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,820 were reported by Valley National Advisers. Fiduciary Tru Communications invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cordasco Financial Network invested in 0.14% or 76 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 630 shares. Garde Cap owns 0.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,237 shares. 5,776 were reported by Trexquant Lp. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 399,434 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0.01% or 84 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa stated it has 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Investor Movement Index Summary: June 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2019: ROKU,AMZN,TRWH,PYX,UN,UL – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull predicts Amazon’s one-day shipping boost – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Volatility Still Elevated Despite Rally, Pointing To Possible Anxiety In Market – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trust Is Clearly Still a Problem for Plug Power Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,100 shares to 6,725 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,579 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37.97 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 146,681 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited reported 21,112 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 43,249 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp accumulated 224,300 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 23,000 shares. 41,166 are held by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 174,270 shares stake. Profund Advsrs Lc owns 13,490 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.16% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). 760,225 are owned by Elk Creek Partners Lc. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 50,267 shares. Millennium Limited Liability accumulated 56,824 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc has 43 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Comerica Commercial Bank owns 121,085 shares.

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alnylam Submits MAA in Europe for RNAi Therapeutic Givosiran – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Melinta Therapeutics: Undervalued And Underappreciated In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/20/2019: MDCO, QGEN, INNT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Medicines Company to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 25 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.