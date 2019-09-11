Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Held by E&G Advisors Lp; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Barry Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 12.49M shares traded or 16.67% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.61 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.72B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Inv Management accumulated 87,318 shares. Virginia-based Culbertson A N Com has invested 1.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lord Abbett And Limited Co has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,145 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Saturna Capital Corporation holds 6,241 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beach Invest Counsel Pa owns 33,940 shares. Lvm Limited Mi owns 2.59% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 139,864 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Page Arthur B holds 0.43% or 6,365 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) accumulated 2,850 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Smithfield Tru accumulated 0.86% or 97,925 shares. 3,270 are owned by Wallace Cap.

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59M and $319.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 45,885 shares to 53,386 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 16,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 1,532 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Btim invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sei Invs Communications holds 309,874 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.34% or 4.65 million shares. Guild Inv, California-based fund reported 348 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 2.71% or 2,637 shares in its portfolio. Regal Investment Advisors Limited owns 1,758 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Maple Cap Mgmt Inc, a Vermont-based fund reported 5,847 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd reported 1,270 shares. Narwhal Mgmt holds 3,261 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 2,333 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 110 were accumulated by Community Bank & Trust Na. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 2.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 64,636 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings.