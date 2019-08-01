Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Held by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc; As Prudential Finl (PRU) Stock Value Declined, Capital Returns Management Trimmed Its Stake by $6.46 Million

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $21.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1887.97. About 988,532 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s ‘Long Runway’ to Retail Success: Report — Barron’s Blog; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 31.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 71,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The hedge fund held 156,391 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.37M, down from 227,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.17% or $8.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 1.52 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two South Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 30/04/2018 – Two Tennessee youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Prudential and PIC reach sixth longevity reinsurance agreement amid surging demand for pension de-risking; 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsr Inc Ok reported 5,499 shares. Jabodon Pt invested in 1,992 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.46 million shares. Diversified Com holds 3,265 shares. Moreover, Voya Limited Liability Corporation has 2.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monetta Fincl Inc reported 7.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). One Mngmt Ltd Com reported 913 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 1.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 261,514 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Godsey And Gibb Associate holds 0.19% or 709 shares. Eagle Capital Ltd accumulated 3.42% or 3,271 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv reported 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stack Mgmt invested in 883 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 5,108 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Com Incorporated. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru has 0.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 317,049 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,481 shares to 7,659 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,808 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

