Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Held by Beach Investment Management Llc; Buckingham Capital Management Raised Nabors Industries LTD Com Stk (NBR) Holding by $4.91 Million; Shares Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk (NBR) by 163.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.64 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $848.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 17.91 million shares traded or 32.81% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 169.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 780 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AMAZON.COM HELD MEETINGS WITH BRAZIL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURERS TO STOCK AND SELL THEIR PRODUCTS DIRECTLY; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nabors Industries: Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 Results – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Nabors (NBR) Sinks 66% Over a Year: Can it Make a Comeback? – Zacks.com” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com Stk (NYSE:MAS) by 15,850 shares to 250,060 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swift Transportation Ho by 34,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,278 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley Com Stk (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.80 million shares. World Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 38,395 shares. Virtu Fin invested in 50,068 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 597,465 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust Company has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Hodges Cap owns 20,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 3,520 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 43,415 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.05 million shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd accumulated 135,736 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 112,058 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 703,733 shares stake. Art Advsrs Lc holds 133,020 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Catalysts That Could Fuel Shopify Stock To The $400 Level – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Kroger a Value Play or a Falling Knife? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Amazon, UnitedHealth & AbbVie – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.