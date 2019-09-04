Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Has Upped by Vista Capital Partners Inc; Allstate (ALL) Market Valuation Rose While Hugh Johnson Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 41,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 50,134 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 92,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $102.54. About 1.97 million shares traded or 27.61% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cypress Capital Ltd Llc (Wy) has 2.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bokf Na has invested 0.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0.76% or 619,682 shares. The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Prtn Lc has invested 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scge Lp, a California-based fund reported 47,500 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. 964 are held by Lodestar Counsel Lc Il. Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% or 751 shares. Advisors Ltd Llc holds 554 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boys Arnold & reported 0.32% stake. Pointstate Capital LP holds 1.09% or 31,044 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jbf Capital Inc has 4.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,000 shares. Odey Asset Management Grp Inc Limited has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,600 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 498 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB) by 68,366 shares to 30,375 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,303 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 4,637 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.04% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Blb&B Limited Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 564,501 shares. At Fincl Bank holds 8,198 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 9,104 were accumulated by Optimum Invest Advsr. Eaton Vance Management reported 659,832 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Manchester Management Limited accumulated 0.03% or 2,235 shares. Natixis has 0.57% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Tiemann Advisors Llc owns 18,609 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.13% or 698,189 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 2,900 shares. 3,629 were accumulated by Rnc Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.67M for 11.39 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,551 shares to 9,357 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Cons Discre (XLY) by 20,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV).

