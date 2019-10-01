Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Has Upped by Somerville Kurt F; Investment Management Of Virginia Upped Its Green Dot (GDOT) Holding by $1.20 Million; Market Value Declined

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 843 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,221 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 2,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Over FAANG Decoupling Throne After Trump Zeroes In; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO OFFER $1B-$2B FLIPKART BREAK FEE: FACTORDAILY; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE; 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 84.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 25,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 54,742 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 29,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 768,564 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) by 9,994 shares to 94,829 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,040 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 14,893 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 520,070 shares. Coatue owns 0.52% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 1.25 million shares. Sunbelt Securities stated it has 16,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 7,333 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0.03% or 159,753 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust reported 5,707 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 51,976 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 4,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 120,830 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blair William & Comm Il invested in 0% or 7,920 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,019 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 13,184 are owned by Sg Americas Limited Liability.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on March 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Could We Make an Entire “War on Cash” Index? – Motley Fool” published on February 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Green Dot’s Short-Term Pain Appears Worse Than Expected – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Green Dot (GDOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in June – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs owns 896 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Newbrook Cap Lp accumulated 28,860 shares or 4.08% of the stock. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 319 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mcmillion Capital Management has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillview Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il holds 0.19% or 964 shares. Elm Ltd Liability Corp has 986 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Consulate has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bragg Financial Advisors has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clear Street Ltd Liability Company holds 1,500 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 14,450 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 3.49M shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,140 shares. Albion Financial Group Ut holds 2.9% or 11,868 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.66% or 4,350 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,772 shares to 153,555 shares, valued at $16.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 3,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,551 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).