Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Has Upped by Private Bank & Trust Co; Prudential Financial (PRU) Market Value Declined While Opus Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 44,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $78.39. About 1.92 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Michelle Qin of Santa Barbara, California named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 30/04/2018 – Two Georgia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 409 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 4,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Driving New In-Car Delivery Service; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 09/05/2018 – Sears will use its Auto Centers to help install car tires ordered on Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,879 shares to 33,211 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,541 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,000 shares to 33,750 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,000 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP).