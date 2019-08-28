Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Raised by Vontobel Asset Management Inc; Cannell Peter B & Company Holding in Quidel (QDEL) Has Trimmed by $1.33 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 5,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 243,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447.57M, up from 238,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.54. About 1.60 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s Criticism of Amazon: It’s Personal; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 20,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 334,400 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89M, down from 354,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 36,936 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Gp has 526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 116 shares. Zacks has invested 0.02% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Principal Fincl Gp stated it has 23,232 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 14,865 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 54,832 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 348,604 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Llc reported 0% stake. James Investment, Ohio-based fund reported 10,305 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 18,170 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.14M shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Moody National Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Gam Ag invested 0.11% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 153,233 shares to 795,236 shares, valued at $55.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 429 were reported by Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or. Wagner Bowman Corp reported 914 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Liability reported 69 shares stake. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 357,931 shares. Avalon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,150 shares. Clough Capital Prns LP has 4.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nuwave Invest Management Lc owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hamel Associate Inc invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) invested in 265 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Invsts holds 3.92M shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Private Na invested in 1.72% or 4,636 shares. Pecaut holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 107 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 2.29 million shares to 7.84 million shares, valued at $322.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 32,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,032 shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

