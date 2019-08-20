Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Raised by Monroe Bank & Trust; Sasol LTD (SSL) Stock Price Declined While Arga Investment Management LP Upped by $1.59 Million Its Stake

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PARTNERSHIP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Is New FAANG Punching Bag as Trump Reportedly Takes Aim (Video); 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 52,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 347,391 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, up from 294,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 186,208 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 27/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By The Company Secretary Of Sasol And A Director Of Major Subsidiaries Of Sasol; 08/05/2018 – SASOL CO-CEO STEPHEN CORNELL COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – Sasol Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Mining Operations Significantly Impacted by Four Fatalities Since December; 19/04/2018 – Sasol Limited Sasol Publishes Production And Sales Metrics For The Nine Months Ended 31 March 2018; 08/05/2018 – SASOL PLANNING ON CRUDE OIL AT $60 A BARREL ON LONG-TERM BASIS; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Lower Gas Volumes Produced Due to Less New Wells Completed; 12/03/2018 – SASOL SAYS PACT LONG-TERM MARKETING PACT FOR ETHYLENE GLYCOLS; 19/04/2018 – SASOL – SINCE DEC 2017,MINING OPS WERE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY 4 TRAGIC FATALITIES AT DIFFERENT MINES WHICH RESULTED IN LOWER THAN EXPECTED PRODUCTION VOLUMES; 28/05/2018 – Racial Exclusion From Sasol Share Plan Means Strike Is Possible

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,987 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc holds 2,169 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd invested in 460 shares. Bellecapital International Limited holds 3.39% or 2,990 shares. 619,682 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Company. 2,784 are held by Frontier Mgmt. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 326 shares. Diversified holds 3,265 shares. Greenleaf reported 7,545 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation invested in 601 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 261,514 shares. Plancorp Lc reported 561 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Invsts Americas owns 24,470 shares. Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma holds 1.21% or 1.62 million shares. Stearns Gp reported 515 shares.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 1.07 million shares to 209,259 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,858 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).