Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Raised by Matrix Capital Management Company Lp; As Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Share Price Rose, Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Position by $453,152

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $24.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1808. About 1.54M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video); 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company; 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 13,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 22,062 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, down from 35,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 5,293 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp invested in 360,350 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 1,115 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). California Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 1,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Century reported 16,408 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Art Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 5,992 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 120,222 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 224 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 183,421 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 2,357 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 470 shares.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 72,875 shares to 177,177 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 7,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).