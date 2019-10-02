Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Has Raised by Forbes J M & Co Llp; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 537 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,005 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48 million, up from 4,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $845.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $26.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1709.1. About 1.87M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 05/04/2018 – Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 540.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 534,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 633,201 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.38 million, up from 98,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 1.66 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 29,740 shares to 307,319 shares, valued at $16.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 13,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,539 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).