Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Raised by Carlson Capital Management; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Raised Position by $421,792

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 8,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,225 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 37,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 2.37M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $9.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1902.7. About 2.12M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s nascent advertising business could be worth around $20 billion in 2020, according to Alex DeGroote, a media analyst at Cenkos Securities; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 3,000 shares to 2,740 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,253 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 29,340 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.