Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Lifted by Wespac Advisors Llc; As Mistras Group (MG) Stock Declined, Great Lakes Advisors Increased by $465,543 Its Stake

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 568.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, up from 312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $47.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1895.69. About 2.56 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mistras Group Inc (MG) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 35,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 214,578 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 178,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mistras Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 51,785 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 23.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $726.5M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $727.5M; 12/03/2018 Mistras 4Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Mistras Backs 2018 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q EPS 10C; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q Rev $187.6M; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MG shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.36 million shares or 2.19% more from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 11,859 shares. Bernzott Cap Advsr accumulated 3.32% or 1.99 million shares. Bridgeway Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 51,100 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp accumulated 0.04% or 25,527 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 5,606 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.06% or 24,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 214,578 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 9,059 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co accumulated 3,684 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 2,794 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research owns 24,699 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,368 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $810,483 activity. $97,082 worth of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) shares were bought by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS. $48,731 worth of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) was bought by Wolk Jonathan H on Wednesday, June 5.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,319 shares to 17,354 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Managed Portfolio Series Great by 109,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

