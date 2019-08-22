Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Increased by Sfe Investment Counsel; Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Upped Its Holding

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 166,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.55M, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 446,606 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 196 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 2,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $11.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.88. About 665,545 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 398,310 shares to 922,347 shares, valued at $44.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 67,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,049 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,223 shares to 12,286 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.