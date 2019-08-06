Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Increased by Monroe Bank & Trust; Buckingham Capital Management Holding in Nabors Industries LTD Com Stk (NBR) Boosted by $4.91 Million

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06M shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk (NBR) by 163.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 9.93 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Outlook For Nabors Industries – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nabors Industries Looks To Clear Path For A Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nabors Industries Is Not Inspiring – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Children’s Place Inccom Stk (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 16,765 shares to 200,296 shares, valued at $19.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc Com Stk (NYSE:FL) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,423 shares, and cut its stake in Swift Transportation Ho.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $359,065 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Incorporated accumulated 12,987 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Northern Trust Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). M&T Bank & Trust Corporation owns 21,385 shares. Waterstone Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.75% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 667,128 shares. Magnetar Financial invested in 48,210 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.22M are held by Bankshares Of America Corp De. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 33,100 were accumulated by Teton Inc. Sei Invs owns 11,544 shares. Systematic Finance Mngmt LP holds 0.05% or 428,005 shares. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Llc has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). New York-based Gotham Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 42,832 shares to 44,875 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,858 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Big Was Amazon’s Prime Day for 2019? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Pentagon head orders cloud contract review – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FedEx Finally Admits Amazon Is a Rival to Be Reckoned With – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc invested in 1.69% or 15,679 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Melvin Capital LP has invested 3.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telemark Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 50,000 shares. 161,396 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa. Charter invested in 0.57% or 2,656 shares. 27,749 are held by Mckinley Management Ltd Delaware. Jones Finance Cos Lllp has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 2.89% or 640,658 shares in its portfolio. Crystal Rock Capital reported 2,380 shares. Apriem Advisors has invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adage Prtn Grp Limited Co has 2.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 501,183 shares. Sentinel Tru Communications Lba reported 0.12% stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.32% or 16,835 shares.