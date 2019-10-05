Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Has Boosted by Somerville Kurt F; Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Stake Boosted by Howard Capital Management

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 843 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,221 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 2,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 14/03/2018 – Inditex Struggles to Convince Market It Can Pull Off an Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,886 shares as the company's stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 91,841 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, up from 86,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $147.07. About 859,100 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 4,330 shares to 154,674 shares, valued at $19.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,920 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

