Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Boosted by Ems Capital Lp; Decatur Capital Management Stake in Corning (GLW) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 210 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.56M, up from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME GETS US OPEN EXCL TV RIGHTS IN UK, IRELAND: TIMES; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 01/05/2018 – WS Development And PSP Investments Announce Major Office Lease With Amazon In Boston Seaport; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 45.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 137,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,160 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, down from 300,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 5.92 million shares traded or 19.60% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 833 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Liability Corporation invested 4.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 1.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,453 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4,299 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Luxor Cap Grp LP accumulated 38,463 shares. Signature Estate And Inv Advsr Lc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,357 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Lc holds 1.28% or 3,795 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Management Ser holds 3.91% or 2,109 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 2,637 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt has 287 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 80,100 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 395 shares. Glob holds 4.14 million shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Axiom Lc De has 3.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 4,545 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp stated it has 74,180 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 159,039 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 31,693 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 0.08% or 62.39M shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru Co accumulated 55,752 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co has invested 0.28% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11.11 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ameritas Prns Incorporated reported 14,294 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Telemark Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.25% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company has invested 1.88% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Thompson Invest Mngmt reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Quantres Asset Mngmt holds 64,400 shares. First City Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Oakworth has 203 shares. Earnest Ltd Llc owns 197,187 shares.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,865 shares to 69,992 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $8.75 million activity. 223,379 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares with value of $7.54 million were sold by WEEKS WENDELL P.