Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Boosted by Atika Capital Management Llc; Brant Point Investment Management Has Increased Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 1,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third; 14/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company:; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the International Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 59.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 48,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 130,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 82,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.32 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Mgmt Group Inc Inc reported 0.03% stake. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 1,223 shares. Melvin Capital Management Lp accumulated 182,295 shares. Pennsylvania Com holds 19,548 shares. Garde Capital has invested 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 4.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palladium Limited invested in 700 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Academy Capital Mgmt Tx holds 323 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Company stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pacific Inv Com has 0.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,236 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 4.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cadence Savings Bank Na reported 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 15,216 shares stake. Maple Cap Inc has invested 2.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 18,000 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,500 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 49,800 shares to 37,721 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PTC) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synovus +2.7% after Q2 EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synovus Financial: Dividend Powerhouse Not Slowing Down – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 20, 2019.