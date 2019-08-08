Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Boosted by Atika Capital Management Llc; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Value Rose, Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 1,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.37 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 16/03/2018 – Amazon’s Dominance Has Changed the Landscape for Corporations (Video); 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 3.40M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.50M shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 38,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,200 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony Q2 NII helped by PayPal program acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $10.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galapagos Nv by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 833 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Jcic Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,267 shares. Spc Fincl Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Qci Asset Mngmt New York, a New York-based fund reported 18,439 shares. Motco has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel stated it has 4.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.35% or 2,817 shares in its portfolio. American Century has 1.62M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 43,263 shares. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson reported 1,100 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 25,575 shares. S R Schill & Associate has invested 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcgowan Grp Asset Mgmt reported 816 shares stake. Hillview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 113 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2.96 million shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “As Prime Day Approaches, Amazon Stares Down Barrel Of The Delivery Gun – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Project44 Bags Amazon And Walmart – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.