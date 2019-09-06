Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Boosted by Tuttle Tactical Management Llc; Centerbridge Partners LP Position in Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Cut by $3.79 Million

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 455.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 5,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, up from 1,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos don’t do calls. Rex Tillerson didn’t, either. But they earned that right; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 24/05/2018 – 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 2.50 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 683,296 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 12,190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has 779,631 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 21,125 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 8.31M shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 1.47M shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc reported 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 37,014 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Gp holds 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 1.63 million shares. The New York-based Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 3,866 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 413,400 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.08M shares stake. Nomura Asset Management owns 24,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 08/13: (DCPH) (ABDC) (AVYA) Higher; (CVET) (BE) (AAP) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genworth: Merger In Jeopardy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genworth slides 10% after acquirer’s auditor resigns – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Business Partners: The Risk Moves Up Another Notch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. GNW’s profit will be $120.81M for 4.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suvretta Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 2.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ajo Limited Partnership reported 29,066 shares stake. 1,232 are held by Compton Cap Ri. Burney has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Merchants, a Indiana-based fund reported 283 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 14,524 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 146,120 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Cornerstone accumulated 0.63% or 547,229 shares. Assets Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Abner Herrman Brock Lc holds 2,335 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo owns 32,841 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Ser Limited Co has 7.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd Com owns 119 shares. Eastern Retail Bank has invested 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 374 were accumulated by Indiana Inv.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.