Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Boosted by Tanaka Capital Management Inc; Pinnacle West Cap Com (PNW) Holder Reaves W H & Company Boosted Stake by $684,000 as Share Price Declined

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com (PNW) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 376,696 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, up from 369,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 1.51M shares traded or 60.29% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.70M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google Voice Assistants Quickly Gaining Popularity

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rare Infra reported 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 196,139 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Bankshares Of Hawaii holds 2,230 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,435 are held by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 19,260 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.03% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Community National Bank Na holds 0.06% or 3,275 shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 0.05% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Gw Henssler Assocs has 112,672 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 21,649 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James And has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 9,360 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt Co has invested 1.44% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Security National owns 3,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 203,219 shares.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “APS to Request Proposals for New Solar and Wind Resources – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “APS residential rooftop solar applications rebound to 2016 levels – Phoenix Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 22,861 shares to 125,391 shares, valued at $19.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At & T Inc. (New) (NYSE:T) by 588,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,234 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT).

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.